Cyclone Dana Approaches: States Brace for Impact with Evacuations and Precautions
As Cyclone Dana threatens Odisha and West Bengal, governments prepare by evacuating residents, closing schools, and mobilizing resources. With projected high winds and heavy rainfall, both states are on high alert, coordinating efforts with the Indian Coast Guard and disaster response teams to minimize impact and ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
As Cyclone Dana looms over Odisha and West Bengal, state governments have commenced evacuation operations and temporarily shuttered educational institutions in vulnerable regions. Coastal districts brace for potential devastation as preparations intensify.
The Indian Coast Guard announced high alert status, strategically deploying vessels and aircraft to offer assistance and emergency response amidst anticipated torrential rains. Coordination with local authorities seeks to streamline operations.
With expected landfall on October 25, residents are being relocated to hundreds of designated shelters. The Odisha government requests additional National Disaster Response Force support, while West Bengal mobilizes resources to tackle the impending storm's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Rains Batter Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Orange Alert
New Leadership at Maritime Force as S Paramesh Appointed Indian Coast Guard Chief
S Paramesh Takes Command as New Chief of Indian Coast Guard
New Leadership: Paramesh Sivamani Elevates Indian Coast Guard
DG Paramesh Sivamani Takes Charge as 26th Director General of Indian Coast Guard