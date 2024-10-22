Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Approaches: States Brace for Impact with Evacuations and Precautions

As Cyclone Dana threatens Odisha and West Bengal, governments prepare by evacuating residents, closing schools, and mobilizing resources. With projected high winds and heavy rainfall, both states are on high alert, coordinating efforts with the Indian Coast Guard and disaster response teams to minimize impact and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar/Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Dana looms over Odisha and West Bengal, state governments have commenced evacuation operations and temporarily shuttered educational institutions in vulnerable regions. Coastal districts brace for potential devastation as preparations intensify.

The Indian Coast Guard announced high alert status, strategically deploying vessels and aircraft to offer assistance and emergency response amidst anticipated torrential rains. Coordination with local authorities seeks to streamline operations.

With expected landfall on October 25, residents are being relocated to hundreds of designated shelters. The Odisha government requests additional National Disaster Response Force support, while West Bengal mobilizes resources to tackle the impending storm's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

