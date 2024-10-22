Left Menu

Bengal Braces for Cyclone: Schools Closed, Disaster Teams Deployed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced school closures in response to an impending cyclone. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF are deployed, and control rooms are operational. The cyclone is forecasted to hit between Puri and Sagar Island with severe wind speeds. Precautionary measures are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:03 IST
Bengal Braces for Cyclone: Schools Closed, Disaster Teams Deployed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that primary and secondary schools across nine districts will remain closed from Wednesday to October 26 due to a looming cyclone threat. The announcement comes as state and district-level integrated control rooms become operational around the clock to handle any looming disaster.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, advancing towards India's eastern coast. With predictions of it becoming a severe cyclonic storm, local fishermen have been cautioned against going to sea, and public address systems are in place in coastal regions.

Banerjee emphasized that districts including South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and others could experience severe impacts from the cyclone. All residents in low-lying regions are being relocated to safer areas. Furthermore, ferry operations and tourist movements are restricted as precautions. A high-level meeting was conducted with multiple departments to ensure coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024