Political Tensions Rise: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Politics

The BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of communal politics, alleging she incites Hindu-Muslim riots to sway assembly polls. They criticized her silence over objectionable comments by TMC leaders against Hindu deities, claiming it aims to appease certain communities amid election challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:56 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fomenting communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims. They claim this is an effort to influence the forthcoming state assembly elections.

The controversy stems from remarks made by TMC MLA Madan Mitra, who referred to Lord Ram with religious connotations that have upset many within the Hindu community. Despite the backlash, Banerjee has remained silent, prompting accusations from BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia that she endorses communal politics.

Bhatia highlighted past instances of Banerjee's alleged appeasement tactics, questioning her commitment to the state's law and order. The BJP asserts that her political strategy could backfire in the upcoming elections, as citizens demand accountability and respect for Hindu traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

