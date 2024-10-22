Tragedy in Etawah Jail: Undertrial's Alleged Suicide Shocks Community

In a tragic incident reported from the Etawah district jail, a 22-year-old undertrial identified as Ravindra Kumar allegedly committed suicide. The young man, who was charged with offenses including kidnapping and rape, was found hanging in the prison toilet.

Officials detailed that Ravindra Kumar, hailing from Kanpur Dehat district, was booked under sections of BNS and POCSO Act for serious charges. His case was registered at the Kotwali police station in Auraiya district, leading to his incarceration on October 11.

The unsettling event unfolded around noon when Kumar reportedly used a towel to hang himself. In response, the jail administration has informed his family of the devastating development, prompting questions about the mental health support available to inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)