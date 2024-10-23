Left Menu

Ensuring Fair Play: Railway Board's Directive on Reservation Rosters

The Railway Board has directed all 17 railway zones and public sector undertakings to properly maintain reservation rosters for SCs, STs, and OBCs. An effort to ensure effective implementation of reservation rules, this move follows the concerns raised by the Parliamentary Committee and National Commission for Backward Classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has issued a directive to the 17 railway zones and its public sector undertakings, emphasizing the importance of maintaining reservation rosters for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This aims to ensure the effective implementation of reservation policies.

Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, in a written communication dated October 18, reminded the general managers and public sector heads about the concerns raised by the Parliamentary Committee on Backward Classes about reservation implementation. Similar issues were previously highlighted by the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Kumar underlined the necessity of following existing reservation guidelines and emphasized regular inspection of reservation rosters. These inspections, including details, should be documented for appraisal purposes, ensuring that categories meant for reservations are correctly filled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

