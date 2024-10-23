Putin and Pezeshkian Forge New Cooperation at BRICS Summit

In a pivotal meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leaders focused on finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement set to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. Additionally, they delved into pressing issues in Syria and the broader Middle East.

This strategic engagement underscores the growing alliance between Russia and Iran amidst significant geopolitical shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)