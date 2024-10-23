Putin and Pezeshkian Forge New Cooperation at BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met during the BRICS summit in Kazan. They discussed plans to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement and addressed geopolitical issues in Syria and the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a pivotal meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The leaders focused on finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement set to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. Additionally, they delved into pressing issues in Syria and the broader Middle East.
This strategic engagement underscores the growing alliance between Russia and Iran amidst significant geopolitical shifts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Pezeshkian
- BRICS
- Russia
- Iran
- Kazan
- Summit
- Mideast
- Syria
- cooperation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Israel's Expansive Campaign Against Iran's Influences
Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran's Regional Tour to Address Tensions
Indo-Arab Leaders Summit 2024: Celebrating Excellence and Unity
Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns Israel of Powerful Retaliation
Escalating Tensions: Middle East on Edge as Israel and Iran Face Off