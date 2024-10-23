Left Menu

Putin and Pezeshkian Forge New Cooperation at BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met during the BRICS summit in Kazan. They discussed plans to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement and addressed geopolitical issues in Syria and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a pivotal meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leaders focused on finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement set to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. Additionally, they delved into pressing issues in Syria and the broader Middle East.

This strategic engagement underscores the growing alliance between Russia and Iran amidst significant geopolitical shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

