Delhi Court Acquits Former MLA and Wife in Investor Fraud Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted former MLA Ranbir Singh Kharb and his wife, Anita Kharb, dismissing charges of defrauding investors from 1998 to 2004. The decision comes after the couple had appealed a prior conviction and seven-year sentence by a magisterial court.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja cited 'glaring contradictions' and 'discrepancies' in the prosecution's case, leading to the acquittal. The court concluded that the prosecution had failed to establish the guilt of the defendants 'beyond the realm of reasonable doubt.'

The Kharbs were initially found guilty of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and defrauding investors in their company Jyoti Fair Finance Company. However, the special court's decision has now overturned that verdict, providing relief for the couple.

