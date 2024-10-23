Delhi's Pollution Politics: BJP vs AAP Over Stubble Burning

In a political standoff, the BJP called for the resignation of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, claiming he prioritizes Punjab's political interests over Delhi's air quality concerns. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva highlighted stubble burning in Punjab as a major pollution source.

Sachdeva accused the AAP government of shielding wrongdoers, citing Indian Agricultural Research Institute data showing 1,581 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year. The BJP claims the pollution situation has worsened since AAP took control in Punjab.

The AAP responded, accusing the BJP of distorting facts and noting Punjab's significant reduction in stubble burning. However, the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate, fueling the ongoing political feud between the two parties.

