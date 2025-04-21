Left Menu

Punjab Government's Major Officer Reshuffle Amidst Drug Trafficking Crackdown

The Punjab government has reshuffled three IAS and nine PCS officers, continuing a series of transfers that began earlier this month involving DSP and senior police officials. Concurrently, the Punjab Police have intensified a crackdown on drug trafficking, recovering Rs 46.91 lakh and arresting a police constable and four others.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Punjab government on Monday transferred three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers along with nine Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, according to an official communiqué. The state government has instructed the respective authorities to manage the responsibilities of the vacated positions.

This overhaul follows another recent transfer order involving 65 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officers. These officers were instructed to relocate and assume their new assignments by April 7. In a further move, 97 senior police officers, including 11 from the Indian Police Service (IPS), were similarly reassigned.

Simultaneously, the Punjab Police have ramped up their anti-drug campaign, confiscating Rs 46.91 lakh of drug-related funds and arresting five individuals, one being a police constable. As part of this operation, 69 kg of heroin has been seized. Key figures in the drug racket have been identified, including two US-based smugglers orchestrating the operations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

