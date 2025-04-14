Delhi Expands Air Quality Network with Six New Stations
The Delhi government plans to establish six new air monitoring stations at strategic locations including JNU and IGNOU by June 30, increasing the total to 46. This expansion, part of the BJP's strategy, aims to track pollution patterns more accurately and improve air quality monitoring across the city.
The Delhi government is set to expand its air quality monitoring infrastructure with the establishment of six new stations at key sites such as JNU and IGNOU. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced these developments, which will raise the total number of monitoring stations in Delhi to 46.
This initiative is part of the newly elected BJP government's strategy to enhance air quality monitoring and management in the capital, providing real-time data to better combat the annual smog and poor air quality conditions.
The new stations are expected to be functional by June 30 and aim to address pollution at every level, from industrial emissions to localized sources, ensuring more clean air days for Delhi, especially during winter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
