Left Menu

Delhi Expands Air Quality Network with Six New Stations

The Delhi government plans to establish six new air monitoring stations at strategic locations including JNU and IGNOU by June 30, increasing the total to 46. This expansion, part of the BJP's strategy, aims to track pollution patterns more accurately and improve air quality monitoring across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:48 IST
Delhi Expands Air Quality Network with Six New Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to expand its air quality monitoring infrastructure with the establishment of six new stations at key sites such as JNU and IGNOU. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced these developments, which will raise the total number of monitoring stations in Delhi to 46.

This initiative is part of the newly elected BJP government's strategy to enhance air quality monitoring and management in the capital, providing real-time data to better combat the annual smog and poor air quality conditions.

The new stations are expected to be functional by June 30 and aim to address pollution at every level, from industrial emissions to localized sources, ensuring more clean air days for Delhi, especially during winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025