Madhya Pradesh Engineer Caught in Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Scandal

A sub-engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority was caught accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe. This incident involved pending payments for a contractor and resulted in charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The operation was conducted by the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A sub-engineer from the Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. This accusation stemmed from the release of pending payments to a contractor in Khargone district.

The operation was conducted by the Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta. According to DSP Dineshchandra Patel, the sub-engineer, identified as Rahul Singh Mandloi, was caught receiving the bribe at his residence. The bribe money was found inside Mandloi's laptop bag.

The contractor, Omprakash Patidar, had partnered with another firm to construct roads for the authority. Payments totaling around Rs 80 lakh were pending, prompting Mandloi to allegedly demand a bribe of Rs 15.50 lakh to release the funds. A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, although Mandloi has not yet been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

