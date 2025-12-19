Uttarakhand Chief’s Surprise Police Inspection Sparks Immediate Action

In an unexpected move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection at the Dalanwala police station on Friday, leading to the suspension of the station house officer for absenteeism.

The impromptu visit prompted Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh to join Dhami at the station. Despite being informed, the inspector in-charge, Manoj Nainwal, was late, resulting in immediate disciplinary measures.

Dhami emphasized accountability in public service, warning against negligence and indiscipline. He inspected the police station's operations and called for improvements in hygiene and traffic management, reflecting his commitment to maintaining standards in law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)