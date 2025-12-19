Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief’s Surprise Police Inspection Sparks Immediate Action

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suspended the Dalanwala police station house officer after a surprise inspection found him absent. Accompanied by the Dehradun SSP, Dhami stressed public service accountability, inspected police station operations, and criticized poor hygiene and traffic management, promising strict measures against negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:57 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection at the Dalanwala police station on Friday, leading to the suspension of the station house officer for absenteeism.

The impromptu visit prompted Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh to join Dhami at the station. Despite being informed, the inspector in-charge, Manoj Nainwal, was late, resulting in immediate disciplinary measures.

Dhami emphasized accountability in public service, warning against negligence and indiscipline. He inspected the police station's operations and called for improvements in hygiene and traffic management, reflecting his commitment to maintaining standards in law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

