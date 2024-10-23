Left Menu

Masked Bandit Nabbed: Manipur Bank Heist Partially Solved

Police have arrested a suspect linked to a recent bank robbery in Manipur's Kakching district where over Rs 6 lakh was stolen. A Special Investigation Team has recovered more than Rs 3 lakh from the suspect. Investigations continue to retrieve the remainder of the money and weapons used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough has been made in the investigation of the recent bank robbery in Manipur's Kakching district. Law enforcement officials apprehended a suspect accused of looting more than Rs 6 lakh from a national bank last week.

The Special Investigation Team leading the case recovered Rs 3,03,500 in cash from the suspect, as reported by DIG (Range 2) Haobijam Jogeshchandra during a press briefing. However, the search continues for the remaining stolen amount and the weapons used in the holdup.

The brazen robbery occurred on October 16 when a masked assailant held an unarmed security guard at gunpoint and forced him to unlock the bank. The suspect then confined the staff in the manager's office before escaping with Rs 6,49,000. Police efforts to solve this case remain in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

