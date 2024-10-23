Masked Bandit Nabbed: Manipur Bank Heist Partially Solved
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a recent bank robbery in Manipur's Kakching district where over Rs 6 lakh was stolen. A Special Investigation Team has recovered more than Rs 3 lakh from the suspect. Investigations continue to retrieve the remainder of the money and weapons used.
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough has been made in the investigation of the recent bank robbery in Manipur's Kakching district. Law enforcement officials apprehended a suspect accused of looting more than Rs 6 lakh from a national bank last week.
The Special Investigation Team leading the case recovered Rs 3,03,500 in cash from the suspect, as reported by DIG (Range 2) Haobijam Jogeshchandra during a press briefing. However, the search continues for the remaining stolen amount and the weapons used in the holdup.
The brazen robbery occurred on October 16 when a masked assailant held an unarmed security guard at gunpoint and forced him to unlock the bank. The suspect then confined the staff in the manager's office before escaping with Rs 6,49,000. Police efforts to solve this case remain in full swing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's C T Ravi Questions SIT Investigation Credibility
Mumbai Police Arrest Key Suspect in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Mumbai police arrest one more person in connection with murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique: Official.
Mumbai Police arrests a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to 3 flights: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Mumbai police arrest ‘co-conspirator’ from Pune in connection with Baba Siddique murder case: Official.