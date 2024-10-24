Propaganda Balloons Ignite Tensions Between Koreas
North Korean propaganda leaflets targeting South Korean leadership were found in Seoul, marking an explicit cross-border campaign by North Korea. Accusations of governmental failures and personal attacks were claimed. The act mirrors accusations over South Korea's alleged drone activities and continues to elevate tensions on the peninsula.
On Thursday, North Korean propaganda leaflets reportedly delivered via balloons were discovered scattered across Seoul, targeting South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee with personal attacks. This is seen as the first direct instance of such propaganda materials crossing the border from the north.
The leaflets accused the Yoon administration of incompetence and condemned the first couple as unstable, coinciding with rising tensions and North Korea's allegations of South Korean drones violating its airspace. This event marks a return to Pyongyang's balloon campaign amid hostilities between the two nations.
Since late May, thousands of balloons containing debris have been dispatched by Pyongyang in retaliation against similar propaganda from South Korean activists. Although the balloons have caused property damage in South Korea, Seoul's defense has confirmed there is no significant threat to public safety, but regards this phenomenon with caution amid ongoing diplomatic strain.
