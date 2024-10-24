Left Menu

Bombay High Court Expansion Nears Reality

The Maharashtra government is set to deliver the next tranche of land for the Bombay High Court’s new building by December. A special bench of the Supreme Court is overseeing the expansion, which includes a new complex in Bandra. Meetings and consultations continue to advance the construction project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:56 IST
Bombay High Court Expansion Nears Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government announced plans to hand over the next tranche of land needed for the Bombay High Court's new building in Mumbai's Bandra region by December. This announcement was made to a Supreme Court special bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is monitoring the project closely.

With the possession of 30.16 acres scheduled for phased transfer, progress to date includes delivering a 4.39-acre initial plot. Despite some delays with the Air India building transfer, efforts continue to resolve these logistical challenges. A judges committee meeting between state officials is scheduled for November 12-13, aiming to address pending issues and expedite construction.

The Bombay High Court's relocation effort comes amidst structural safety concerns of its current site. As relocation plans evolve, portions of facilities will temporarily move to the nearby PWD building. A ceremonial foundation stone laying of the new complex was held recently, attended by high-level officials including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Supreme Court judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024