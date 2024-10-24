Bombay High Court Expansion Nears Reality

The Maharashtra government announced plans to hand over the next tranche of land needed for the Bombay High Court's new building in Mumbai's Bandra region by December. This announcement was made to a Supreme Court special bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is monitoring the project closely.

With the possession of 30.16 acres scheduled for phased transfer, progress to date includes delivering a 4.39-acre initial plot. Despite some delays with the Air India building transfer, efforts continue to resolve these logistical challenges. A judges committee meeting between state officials is scheduled for November 12-13, aiming to address pending issues and expedite construction.

The Bombay High Court's relocation effort comes amidst structural safety concerns of its current site. As relocation plans evolve, portions of facilities will temporarily move to the nearby PWD building. A ceremonial foundation stone laying of the new complex was held recently, attended by high-level officials including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Supreme Court judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)