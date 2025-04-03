Left Menu

BrightNight India Appoints Kapil Kasotia as COO to Drive Renewable Expansion

Kapil Kasotia has been appointed as the COO of BrightNight India. With over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, he will enhance operational strategy and project execution as the firm expands its renewable footprint across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:20 IST
BrightNight India Appoints Kapil Kasotia as COO to Drive Renewable Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

BrightNight India has announced the appointment of Kapil Kasotia as its new Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move is set to bolster the company's expansion efforts in the renewable energy sector.

In his new role, Kasotia will be responsible for refining the firm's operational strategies, expediting project execution, and improving process efficiency. BrightNight India is pushing forward its agenda during a crucial time as it seeks to expand its renewable energy footprint across the country.

Kapil Kasotia brings with him over two decades of leadership experience in both renewable energy and infrastructure sectors, having previously held pivotal roles at Sembcorp, Vena Energy, and Amp Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025