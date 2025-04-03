BrightNight India Appoints Kapil Kasotia as COO to Drive Renewable Expansion
Kapil Kasotia has been appointed as the COO of BrightNight India. With over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, he will enhance operational strategy and project execution as the firm expands its renewable footprint across India.
- Country:
- India
BrightNight India has announced the appointment of Kapil Kasotia as its new Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move is set to bolster the company's expansion efforts in the renewable energy sector.
In his new role, Kasotia will be responsible for refining the firm's operational strategies, expediting project execution, and improving process efficiency. BrightNight India is pushing forward its agenda during a crucial time as it seeks to expand its renewable energy footprint across the country.
Kapil Kasotia brings with him over two decades of leadership experience in both renewable energy and infrastructure sectors, having previously held pivotal roles at Sembcorp, Vena Energy, and Amp Energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race
Indian Stocks Rally on Global Optimism: Investor Sentiments Boosted
Safeguarding Steel: DGTR Proposes 12% Duty to Protect Indian Industry
India's Municipal Bond Market: A New Era of Fiscal Innovations and Challenges
India-Australia Initiative Boosts Global Disaster Resilience