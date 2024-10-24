Hamas Seeks Russian Mediation for Palestinian Unity Government Talks

In a bid to advance the formation of a national unity government, Hamas has called on Russia to exert influence over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The announcement came following discussions between senior Hamas figure Mousa Abu Marzouk and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, as reported by RIA.

Marzouk highlighted Hamas's request for Russia to persuade Abbas, currently attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, to commence talks on establishing a unified governing body for the post-war administration of Gaza. This appeal underlines Hamas's push for closer Palestinian national unity.

Palestinian Authority, led by Abbas's Fatah faction, holds limited governance over areas of the West Bank. However, its contentious relationship with Hamas, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's disapproval of PA's involvement in Gaza governance, complicates potential negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)