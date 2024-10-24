Left Menu

Hamas Seeks Russian Mediation for Palestinian Unity Government Talks

Hamas is urging Russia to persuade Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to negotiate for a national unity government in post-war Gaza. Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk discussed this with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, emphasizing the need for Palestinian national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:04 IST
Hamas Seeks Russian Mediation for Palestinian Unity Government Talks
Mahmoud Abbas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to advance the formation of a national unity government, Hamas has called on Russia to exert influence over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The announcement came following discussions between senior Hamas figure Mousa Abu Marzouk and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow, as reported by RIA.

Marzouk highlighted Hamas's request for Russia to persuade Abbas, currently attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, to commence talks on establishing a unified governing body for the post-war administration of Gaza. This appeal underlines Hamas's push for closer Palestinian national unity.

Palestinian Authority, led by Abbas's Fatah faction, holds limited governance over areas of the West Bank. However, its contentious relationship with Hamas, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's disapproval of PA's involvement in Gaza governance, complicates potential negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024