Nicola Willis Announces $11.5 M Disbursed to Support Families Amid Rising Costs

Almost 30,000 households have received their first payments under the FamilyBoost childcare payment scheme, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis reporting that a total of $11.5 million has been distributed after just three weeks of claims being open.

“High housing, food, and childcare costs have made life challenging for many families in recent years, so I am delighted that, alongside falling interest rates, we can relieve some of the financial pressure on people's wallets,” said Minister Willis.

The FamilyBoost scheme is designed to assist parents and caregivers by providing 25 per cent of their early childhood education costs, up to $150 a fortnight. An estimated 100,000 households per year are eligible for this support.

Minister Willis urged all eligible parents and caregivers to register and submit their claims to ensure they receive the financial assistance available to them. "To do so, people simply need to register for FamilyBoost in myIR and submit their early childhood invoices to Inland Revenue," she added.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on families and support their childcare expenses during a time of increased living costs.