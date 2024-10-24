Left Menu

Newly Elevated Judges Strengthen High Courts

Three advocates were elevated to additional judge positions in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Separately, an additional judge in the Karnataka High Court was promoted to a permanent position. These appointments reflect the common path from additional to permanent judge within the judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:30 IST
Newly Elevated Judges Strengthen High Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the judiciary, three advocates have been elevated to additional judge positions at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, according to a statement released by the law ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, an additional judge from the Karnataka High Court has been appointed as a permanent judge. The process of elevating additional judges to permanent positions typically spans over a period of two years.

Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, who served as an additional judge in Karnataka, has now secured a permanent role. Complementing this are the recent appointments of advocates Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, T C D Sekar, and Challa Gunaranjan as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, appointed according to their seniority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024