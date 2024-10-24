Newly Elevated Judges Strengthen High Courts

In a significant development within the judiciary, three advocates have been elevated to additional judge positions at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, according to a statement released by the law ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, an additional judge from the Karnataka High Court has been appointed as a permanent judge. The process of elevating additional judges to permanent positions typically spans over a period of two years.

Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, who served as an additional judge in Karnataka, has now secured a permanent role. Complementing this are the recent appointments of advocates Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, T C D Sekar, and Challa Gunaranjan as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, appointed according to their seniority.

