Newly Elevated Judges Strengthen High Courts
Three advocates were elevated to additional judge positions in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Separately, an additional judge in the Karnataka High Court was promoted to a permanent position. These appointments reflect the common path from additional to permanent judge within the judicial system.
In a significant development within the judiciary, three advocates have been elevated to additional judge positions at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, according to a statement released by the law ministry on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, an additional judge from the Karnataka High Court has been appointed as a permanent judge. The process of elevating additional judges to permanent positions typically spans over a period of two years.
Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, who served as an additional judge in Karnataka, has now secured a permanent role. Complementing this are the recent appointments of advocates Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, T C D Sekar, and Challa Gunaranjan as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, appointed according to their seniority.
