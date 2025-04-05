Left Menu

Streamlining Justice: Union Law Ministry's Revolutionary Directives

The Union law ministry has issued new directives aimed at reducing the central government's involvement in court cases. These guidelines focus on minimizing unwarranted appeals, addressing inconsistencies in legal notifications, and improving inter-departmental coordination. Nearly seven lakh cases involve the central government, with the finance ministry as a major litigant.

In a bid to reduce and prevent court cases involving the central government, the Union law ministry has released a comprehensive set of directives for all central ministries to follow.

According to official data, the central government is embroiled in nearly seven lakh pending court cases. The key measures proposed aim to minimize unnecessary appeals and address inconsistencies in legal notifications, which often lead to court cases.

The Department of Legal Affairs, under recommendation from a Committee of Secretaries chaired by the cabinet secretary, has formulated these directives to improve litigation management by the Government of India. The guidelines will apply to all central government ministries and departments, including their attached offices, autonomous bodies, and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

