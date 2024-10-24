Bridge of Discord: Ethnic Tensions Brew in Kosovo's Divided City

A newly opened cafe, Missini Sweets, in North Mitrovica, Kosovo, is embroiled in ethnic tensions. Run by ethnic Albanians, the cafe faces boycotts by local Serbs. A Telegram video calling for a boycott plays a pivotal role in the hostility. Other businesses in the area encounter similar challenges.

Mitrovica's tense history, marked since the 1999 Kosovo war's ethnic shift, is revitalizing fear and division. Residents and officials report strained relations as discussions to reopen a contentious bridge between communities proceed. Tensions remain high, notably due to Kosovo's bid for EU accession contingent on resolving diplomatic differences.

Despite calls for unity, efforts by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti face backlash. Ethnic Serbs view these as attempts to extend Albanian influence. Meanwhile, NATO officials caution against reopening the Mitrovica Bridge as potential provocations could prompt violence threatening troops stationed in the region.

