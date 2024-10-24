Left Menu

Bridge of Discord: Ethnic Tensions Brew in Kosovo's Divided City

A new Albanian-run cafe in North Mitrovica, Kosovo, faces boycotts from local Serbs amid ethnic tensions. The area's fragile peace is threatened by cultural divides, intensified by social media campaigns. Efforts to reopen a symbolic bridge further exacerbate interethnic disputes, stirring broader geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:03 IST
Bridge of Discord: Ethnic Tensions Brew in Kosovo's Divided City
Albin Kurti Image Credit: Twitter(@albinkurti)

A newly opened cafe, Missini Sweets, in North Mitrovica, Kosovo, is embroiled in ethnic tensions. Run by ethnic Albanians, the cafe faces boycotts by local Serbs. A Telegram video calling for a boycott plays a pivotal role in the hostility. Other businesses in the area encounter similar challenges.

Mitrovica's tense history, marked since the 1999 Kosovo war's ethnic shift, is revitalizing fear and division. Residents and officials report strained relations as discussions to reopen a contentious bridge between communities proceed. Tensions remain high, notably due to Kosovo's bid for EU accession contingent on resolving diplomatic differences.

Despite calls for unity, efforts by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti face backlash. Ethnic Serbs view these as attempts to extend Albanian influence. Meanwhile, NATO officials caution against reopening the Mitrovica Bridge as potential provocations could prompt violence threatening troops stationed in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024