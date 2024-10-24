Left Menu

Russian Forces Push Forward in Eastern Ukraine's Coal Heartland

Russian forces have advanced into the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove, according to Russian media reports. The move is part of a strategy to gain control over the Donbas region. Pro-Russian sources claim parts of Selydove are now under Russian control, intensifying assaults in the area.

Russian forces have reportedly made rapid progress into the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove, recognized for its coal mining, as indicated by Russian media and war bloggers. Moscow's troops aim to seize control over the entirety of the Donbas region.

According to pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka, Ukrainian defenses near Selydove collapsed unexpectedly. Similar reports from other pro-Russian sources note that Russia now partly controls the town. The Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reports Russian forces nearing the town center, previously home to over 20,000 residents before hostilities started.

The Ukrainian general staff has acknowledged intensified Russian assaults near Selydove, with fighter and bomber aircraft involved in the offensive. However, they did not disclose whether Russian forces had secured the town or if Ukrainian troops had retreated.

