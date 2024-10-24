Left Menu

Kupiansk Under Fire: Latest Russian Strike Wounds Four

A recent Russian strike in Kupiansk, northeastern Ukraine, wounded four people, contradicting initial reports of two fatalities. The attack targeted near a shop and town market. A two-story building and kiosks were damaged. Russian forces approach closer, now less than four kilometers away.

24-10-2024
A recent Russian strike on the frontline town of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine has resulted in four injuries, according to Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov. Initial reports had indicated two fatalities, but the figures have since been adjusted to four wounded individuals.

The attack occurred near a shop and the town market. A woman was reportedly pulled from the rubble. Damage was sustained by a two-story retail building, several kiosks, and nearby homes' windows.

Kupiansk was briefly occupied by Russia during its 2022 invasion but was retaken by Ukrainian forces in a swift counter-offensive. In recent months, Russian forces have advanced to within four kilometers of the town's northern outskirts, reigniting tensions in the region.

