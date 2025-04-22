Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Kharkiv Region Amid Renewed Russian Attacks

Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, with a drone strike killing one person in a border village. This incident follows a brief Easter ceasefire. Russian military activity has increased in Kupiansk, a city previously occupied by Russian forces and later reclaimed by Ukraine.

Updated: 22-04-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:46 IST
Russian forces intensified their assault on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of one person in a border village, regional prosecutors confirmed. The strike came after a short-lived Easter ceasefire declared by Moscow.

A Russian drone took the life of a man on a scooter in Ivashki village, according to reports shared on the Telegram messaging app. Additionally, Russian artillery targeted private homes in Kupiansk, a city that has witnessed a surge in military activity in recent months.

Kupiansk, briefly occupied by Russian troops during the early stages of the February 2022 invasion, was subsequently recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a significant counter-offensive. Despite ongoing hostilities, Russian forces have managed to enter the city temporarily on at least one occasion.

