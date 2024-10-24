Global Appeal: Lebanon Seeks International Aid Amid Ongoing Crisis

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, addressed delegates in Paris on Thursday, appealing for international support to bolster his nation's army amid ongoing conflict.

The conference aimed to raise 500 million euros in humanitarian aid and sought to secure a ceasefire, but a low-level U.S. presence and upcoming elections in the U.S. dimmed hopes for immediate progress.

Despite discussions and significant pledges of aid from countries like France and Germany, the conflict shows no signs of abating, highlighting the complex diplomatic challenges faced by international stakeholders.

