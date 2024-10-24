Left Menu

Global Appeal: Lebanon Seeks International Aid Amid Ongoing Crisis

Lebanon's caretaker PM seeks aid at a Paris conference to support the Lebanese army amidst ongoing conflict. With limited U.S. involvement and France advocating for immediate ceasefire, prospects remain bleak. The meeting focuses on humanitarian aid and strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces as fighting persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:28 IST
Global Appeal: Lebanon Seeks International Aid Amid Ongoing Crisis
Representative Image Image Credit:

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, addressed delegates in Paris on Thursday, appealing for international support to bolster his nation's army amid ongoing conflict.

The conference aimed to raise 500 million euros in humanitarian aid and sought to secure a ceasefire, but a low-level U.S. presence and upcoming elections in the U.S. dimmed hopes for immediate progress.

Despite discussions and significant pledges of aid from countries like France and Germany, the conflict shows no signs of abating, highlighting the complex diplomatic challenges faced by international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024