Ibiza Chef Arrested: Assault Over Dining Dispute

A Spanish chef was arrested in Ibiza after allegedly attacking a German customer following complaints about his meal. The confrontation led to serious injuries for the 72-year-old victim, who later required surgery. The chef has been charged with inflicting serious bodily harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST
  • Spain

In Ibiza, a Spanish chef faces charges after allegedly attacking a German customer over a food-related complaint. The incident occurred in a popular local restaurant, causing an uproar among patrons.

The 37-year-old chef reportedly confronted the 72-year-old diner aggressively after customer feedback deemed the dish unsatisfactory and improperly served.

The altercation escalated with physical violence that left the elderly man hospitalized requiring serious medical attention, including surgery for blood clots. An arrest was made, but identities remain undisclosed as investigations continue.

