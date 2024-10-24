CCEA Approves Two Railway Projects Worth Rs. 6,798 Crore to Boost Connectivity Across AP, Telangana, and Bihar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved two major railway projects under the Ministry of Railways, with a combined estimated cost of Rs. 6,798 crore. These projects aim to enhance connectivity, foster socio-economic development, and improve freight transportation across key regions in India. The two approved projects are:

Doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga & Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section (256 km), which will enhance connectivity to Nepal, Northeast India, and border areas, facilitating the movement of both passenger and freight trains.

Construction of a new railway line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati (57 km), covering the districts of NTR Vijayawada, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), and Khammam (Telangana). Key Benefits and Details of the Projects:

Employment Generation: The two projects will create direct employment for approximately 106 lakh human-days.

Improved Connectivity: The doubling project will strengthen links to Nepal and border regions, benefiting the transportation of passengers and goods, which will drive socio-economic growth. The new line project will connect 168 villages with a population of 12 lakh, establishing nine new railway stations.

Enhanced Freight Capacity: The railway upgrades will support the transportation of essential goods like agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, and steel. The increased capacity will add 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) in freight traffic.

Support for Aspirational Districts: The Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur sections, covering approximately 388 villages and 9 lakh people, are part of India’s Aspirational Districts program, which focuses on rapid development in underdeveloped areas.

Environmental and Climate Benefits: The projects will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions by 168 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting 7 crore trees, supporting India’s climate goals.

Amaravati Connectivity: The new line will provide direct access to Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, promoting industrial growth and improving mobility for the local population.

Strategic Impact and PM-Gati Shakti Initiative

These projects are part of the broader PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aimed at integrating and enhancing multi-modal connectivity across India. By improving key transportation routes, these initiatives are expected to ease congestion, improve operational efficiency, and reduce logistics costs, all while promoting sustainable development.

This infrastructural boost is in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) and aims to uplift regional economies by creating employment opportunities and fostering development across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar.