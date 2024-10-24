Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine's Kupiansk and Pokrovsk

Russian military actions in Eastern Ukraine led to the death of at least four individuals and injured 10 others. The assaults focused on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in Donetsk. Both areas have seen increased Russian advances in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent wave of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine resulted in four fatalities and ten injuries, according to regional authorities. Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region was hit by a thermobaric ammunition attack, causing 10 injuries, one fatally.

Russian forces have been making a slow return to Kupiansk after being ousted by a Ukrainian counter-offensive. The region faced further shelling, causing significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

Meanwhile, in Pokrovsk, Russian troops killed three more individuals as they pushed closer to the town's outskirts, with intense battles reported near Selydove, where Russia is using air support for their offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

