Escalating Conflict: Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine's Kupiansk and Pokrovsk

A recent wave of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine resulted in four fatalities and ten injuries, according to regional authorities. Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region was hit by a thermobaric ammunition attack, causing 10 injuries, one fatally.

Russian forces have been making a slow return to Kupiansk after being ousted by a Ukrainian counter-offensive. The region faced further shelling, causing significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

Meanwhile, in Pokrovsk, Russian troops killed three more individuals as they pushed closer to the town's outskirts, with intense battles reported near Selydove, where Russia is using air support for their offensive.

