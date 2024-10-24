Critical Plea: Movie Release Faces Legal Challenge Amid Ongoing Malegaon Blast Trial
Samir Kulkarni, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, has filed a plea against the release of the movie 'Match Fixing, the Nation At Stake'. With the trial yet to conclude, Kulkarni seeks a ban, arguing the film could influence proceedings. The court will hear the case in November.
- Country:
- India
Samir Kulkarni, an accused in the infamous Malegaon blast case of 2008, has filed a plea before a special court, requesting a halt to the release of the film 'Match Fixing, the Nation At Stake'.
The film's release, scheduled for November 15, coincides with the closing stages of the ongoing trial. Kulkarni argues that the movie is linked to the blast case and could disrupt judicial proceedings.
The defense plea contends that the film questions the credibility of the government's investigative agencies and judiciary, thus potentially influencing public opinion. The court has planned a hearing on November 5 to address the matter further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
