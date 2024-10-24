Texas Judge Challenges Boeing Plea Deal Over DEI Policy Controversy
A federal judge in Texas has raised questions about Boeing's plea agreement over two fatal crashes, focusing on a diversity policy clause in the deal. This unexpected scrutiny adds to the ongoing debate about DEI programs in the United States, amid public outcry from victims' families seeking more accountability from Boeing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:19 IST
In a surprising turn of events, a Texas federal judge, known for his conservative rulings, has cast doubt over Boeing's plea deal related to two deadly 737 MAX crashes, questioning a clause on diversity from the Department of Justice.
Victims' families argue the agreement fails to hold Boeing accountable, with one father calling it a 'do-over' for the company as his daughter did not get a second chance.
This move by Judge Reed O'Connor, who has a history of challenging progressive policies, underscores the cultural clash over DEI initiatives, reflecting broader national tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement