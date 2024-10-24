Texas Judge Challenges Boeing Plea Deal Over DEI Policy Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, a Texas federal judge, known for his conservative rulings, has cast doubt over Boeing's plea deal related to two deadly 737 MAX crashes, questioning a clause on diversity from the Department of Justice.

Victims' families argue the agreement fails to hold Boeing accountable, with one father calling it a 'do-over' for the company as his daughter did not get a second chance.

This move by Judge Reed O'Connor, who has a history of challenging progressive policies, underscores the cultural clash over DEI initiatives, reflecting broader national tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)