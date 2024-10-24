Israeli Delegation Heads to Doha for Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli delegation is scheduled to visit Doha on Sunday, following an announcement made by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

This declaration came shortly after top diplomats from Qatar and Washington revealed that negotiators would convene in Doha to attempt to rekindle discussions aimed at establishing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The spokesperson for Netanyahu did not provide additional details regarding the planned negotiations or the delegation's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)