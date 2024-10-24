Left Menu

Israeli Delegation Heads to Doha for Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli delegation is set to travel to Doha for negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire and securing the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The trip follows announcements from diplomats in Qatar and Washington about efforts to restart the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:51 IST
Israeli Delegation Heads to Doha for Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli delegation is scheduled to visit Doha on Sunday, following an announcement made by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

This declaration came shortly after top diplomats from Qatar and Washington revealed that negotiators would convene in Doha to attempt to rekindle discussions aimed at establishing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The spokesperson for Netanyahu did not provide additional details regarding the planned negotiations or the delegation's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024