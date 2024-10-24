Omar Abdullah Appeals for Statehood in Historic Delhi Meetings

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Delhi for the first time after assuming office, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. During the meeting, Abdullah handed over a resolution advocating for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Throughout the day, Abdullah discussed numerous regional issues with prominent Indian leaders, including the present security situation and development projects. He offered a traditional Kashmiri shawl to the prime minister as a gesture of goodwill.

This initiative comes after Abdullah's National Conference emerged victorious in the assembly polls, capturing 42 out of 90 seats. The passed resolution marks a step towards reinstating constitutional rights and preserving Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)