Youth Receives Life Sentence for 2020 Murder

A local court sentenced Sahil to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of Gaurav in Jatuli. The Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh imposed a fine of Rs 35,000. Gaurav's father filed a complaint after Gaurav went missing on January 20, leading to Sahil's arrest and confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A district court delivered a significant verdict on Thursday, sentencing a youth named Sahil to life imprisonment for a murder committed in 2020. The Additional Sessions Judge, Mona Singh, imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 as part of the ruling.

The case dates back to January 21, 2020, when police found the body of a young man, identified as Gaurav, in the grain market of Jatuli. According to the police, Gaurav had left on his bike on January 20 and never returned, prompting his father to file a complaint.

Authorities arrested Sahil, 24, following investigations based on the complaint. During interrogation, Sahil confessed to the crime. The court's decision was informed by the charge sheet and the evidence presented by the police, as confirmed by a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

