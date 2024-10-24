Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces Engage Naxals in Gun Battle

A gun battle erupted in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday between security forces and Naxals, a senior police official confirmed. Responding to a tip-off, security personnel commenced a search operation in a forested area near Tarwadih, within the Chatarpur police station jurisdiction.

Officers Face Armed Resistance

The police encountered gunfire from Naxals tied to the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) as they advanced. The security personnel returned fire, resulting in a fierce half-hour firefight. However, the Naxals managed to evade capture, retreating into the dense forest.

Ongoing Search and Operations

No casualties have been reported so far, although several items purportedly used by the Naxals were recovered at the scene, authorities said. An intensified search is currently underway to pursue the suspects. Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan indicated that anti-Naxal operations are ongoing across the region, especially in light of the upcoming assembly elections.

