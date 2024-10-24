Left Menu

Court Upholds New York's Gun Law in Sensitive Areas

A federal appeals court in New York upheld parts of a 2022 gun control law, allowing bans in sensitive public areas while rejecting restrictions in private-public settings. The ruling aligns with Supreme Court directives on gun rights, maintaining New York's stance on gun safety amid legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:03 IST
A federal appeals court has upheld crucial aspects of a New York gun control law, asserting the state's authority to prohibit carrying firearms in sensitive areas like schools, parks, and Times Square. The decision, issued by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, supports New York's initiative to enhance public safety through strict gun regulations.

However, the court rejected provisions that banned firearms in private locations accessible to the public, such as gas stations and supermarkets. This decision echoes a prior ruling by the same court, revisiting the matter after the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention offered a constitutional clarification on gun rights.

New York officials, including Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul, heralded the ruling as a triumph for gun safety and protection against violence. The ruling follows the landmark Supreme Court decision expanding 2nd Amendment public carry rights and signifies ongoing legal navigation in the context of gun safety legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

