Saluting Service: Mumbai's Heroic Police Dogs Oscar and Mylo Retire

Mumbai's esteemed police dogs, Oscar and Mylo, have officially retired after a decade of service. Known for their exemplary contributions to security operations, the canines were celebrated for their dedication in a ceremony attended by key police officials, including Additional Commissioner Vinita Sahoo.

Oscar, part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, made headlines in 2021 for uncovering explosives in a car near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. Meanwhile, Mylo diligently handled VIP security and responded to potential threats, showcasing vital roles in Mumbai's safety measures.

As a tribute to their invaluable service, upgraded facilities have been provided at their shelter home, including air conditioning. An AC vehicle also ensures comfortable travel for the canines, while a newly created 'wall of fame' honors their extraordinary contributions.

