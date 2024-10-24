Saluting Service: Mumbai's Heroic Police Dogs Oscar and Mylo Retire
Oscar and Mylo, police dogs who served Mumbai for a decade, have retired. Oscar gained recognition for detecting explosives near Mukesh Ambani's residence in 2021. A farewell ceremony attended by police officials marked their retirement, with tributes at a 'wall of fame' and upgraded amenities for their living conditions.
Mumbai's esteemed police dogs, Oscar and Mylo, have officially retired after a decade of service. Known for their exemplary contributions to security operations, the canines were celebrated for their dedication in a ceremony attended by key police officials, including Additional Commissioner Vinita Sahoo.
Oscar, part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, made headlines in 2021 for uncovering explosives in a car near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. Meanwhile, Mylo diligently handled VIP security and responded to potential threats, showcasing vital roles in Mumbai's safety measures.
As a tribute to their invaluable service, upgraded facilities have been provided at their shelter home, including air conditioning. An AC vehicle also ensures comfortable travel for the canines, while a newly created 'wall of fame' honors their extraordinary contributions.
