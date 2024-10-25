Left Menu

Israeli Military Kills Hamas Commander and UNRWA Staff Member

The Israeli military announced the killing of Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Hamas commander and UNRWA employee, for his involvement in the October 7th attacks on southern Israel. Tensions between Israel and UNRWA have escalated, with Israel accusing the agency of harboring militants and calling for its disbandment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 03:02 IST
Israeli Military Kills Hamas Commander and UNRWA Staff Member
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military has confirmed the elimination of Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Hamas commander who played a crucial role in the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel. Itiwi was also an employee of the U.N. aid agency UNRWA in Gaza, sparking intensified tensions between Israel and the U.N. organization.

UNRWA has been under scrutiny, with Israel accusing it of employing individuals linked to armed groups, including Hamas. In August, an investigation resulted in the dismissal of nine staff members for possible involvement in the attacks. Itiwi, identified on Israel's list of 100 UNRWA staff allegedly tied to armed groups, was killed on Wednesday.

The agency confirmed Itiwi's death and stressed the seriousness of the allegations. UNRWA continues to await a response from Israel concerning their previous requests for detailed information. As relations sour, Israel is advocating for the disbandment of UNRWA, citing security concerns and the need for immediate accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024