Israeli Military Kills Hamas Commander and UNRWA Staff Member

Israel's military has confirmed the elimination of Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Hamas commander who played a crucial role in the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel. Itiwi was also an employee of the U.N. aid agency UNRWA in Gaza, sparking intensified tensions between Israel and the U.N. organization.

UNRWA has been under scrutiny, with Israel accusing it of employing individuals linked to armed groups, including Hamas. In August, an investigation resulted in the dismissal of nine staff members for possible involvement in the attacks. Itiwi, identified on Israel's list of 100 UNRWA staff allegedly tied to armed groups, was killed on Wednesday.

The agency confirmed Itiwi's death and stressed the seriousness of the allegations. UNRWA continues to await a response from Israel concerning their previous requests for detailed information. As relations sour, Israel is advocating for the disbandment of UNRWA, citing security concerns and the need for immediate accountability.

