Delhi Court Rejects Early Bail Plea for Jamia Alumni Leader

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea for an early bail hearing for Jamia alumni president Shifa-ur-Rehman, charged under the UAPA for alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. The court set a hearing for November 2024, alongside other co-accused, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected an appeal for an expedited bail hearing for Shifa-ur-Rehman, president of the Jamia alumni association. Rehman is implicated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed the request, indicating that efforts will be made to hear the case on its scheduled date in November 2024, along with similar cases involving co-accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The court's decision stems from a delayed trial court order from April 2022 which highlighted sufficient evidence against Rehman and termed the allegations as "prima facie" true. Rehman's bail plea was previously denied on grounds of his alleged role in the conspiracy behind the violent riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

