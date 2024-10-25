Escalation in Gaza: Strikes, Raids, and Calls for Ceasefire

Israeli military operations in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis have resulted in significant casualties since Thursday night, with reports indicating that at least 38 individuals, including women and children, have lost their lives.

A night-time raid on a hospital in northern Gaza further escalated tensions, as Palestinian officials declared. The Israeli forces have conducted air and ground strikes, dismantling what they describe as military infrastructure.

As international efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas intensify, the conflict's humanitarian impact grows, sparking renewed negotiations for peace with mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)