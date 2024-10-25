Left Menu

Delhi Police Officer Arrested for Bribery: A Corruption Crackdown

An assistant sub-inspector in Delhi was arrested for accepting a bribe to settle a theft case. The complainant alleged misuse of authority when the officer demanded Rs 35,000 for case closure. A vigilance operation caught the officer red-handed, and he now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Updated: 25-10-2024 18:58 IST
Delhi Police Officer Arrested for Bribery: A Corruption Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against corruption, Delhi Police's Vigilance department apprehended an assistant sub-inspector for accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe to settle a theft case. The arrest followed a Thursday complaint asserting the officer's misuse of authority in a commercial dispute.

The complainant, who faced false accusations of theft concerning machinery equipment, approached the court earlier in September, seeking to quash the FIR. Despite court suggestions to settle based on documentation, the officer, Krishan Chand, allegedly demanded Rs 35,000. A sting operation by the vigilance team resulted in Chand's arrest as he accepted the bribe.

Consequently, the officer has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the Vigilance Police Station. Authorities urge citizens to report any misuse of authority by police personnel via the Vigilance Helpline Number 1064, promising thorough verification and legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

