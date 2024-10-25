Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: Advocate Challenges Authorities Over Court Appearance

Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has sought action against Navi Mumbai police for not producing him in court. He has also requested contempt proceedings against prison authorities for not providing him essentials. The case involves allegations of Maoist connections and provocative speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:03 IST
  • India

Advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, filed a plea seeking action against Navi Mumbai's police commissioner for failing to physically present him in court.

Gadling, citing health concerns, has been trying to ensure compliance with legal directives while accusing authorities of contempt for not providing mandated facilities.

This development comes as Gadling and others claim police are impeding court appearances deliberately. The controversial case involves alleged Maoist links and violent incidents following provocative speeches at the 2017 Elgar Parishad event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

