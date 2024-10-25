Legal Battle Intensifies: Advocate Challenges Authorities Over Court Appearance

Advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, filed a plea seeking action against Navi Mumbai's police commissioner for failing to physically present him in court.

Gadling, citing health concerns, has been trying to ensure compliance with legal directives while accusing authorities of contempt for not providing mandated facilities.

This development comes as Gadling and others claim police are impeding court appearances deliberately. The controversial case involves alleged Maoist links and violent incidents following provocative speeches at the 2017 Elgar Parishad event.

