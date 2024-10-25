Left Menu

Former PM Imran Khan's Sisters Granted Bail Amid Protests

A Pakistan court granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. The sisters were arrested during a protest organized by Khan's PTI party on charges of anti-terrorism. The development comes a day after Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was released after imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, a Pakistan court has granted bail to Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of the former prime minister Imran Khan. The sisters were detained during a protest organized by Khan's political party, PTI, facing charges under anti-terrorism laws. The court's decision reflects ongoing judicial scrutiny of protest-related arrests.

On October 4, Aleema and Uzma were arrested at a demonstration staged by PTI in Islamabad, leading to charges filed at the Kohsar Police Station. Their lawyer, Niazullah Niazi, argued the arrest was unlawful as they were detained on October 4 but only presented in court on October 6.

The sisters' bail acceptance on Friday followed the release of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, from prison. Bibi was previously held in the Toshakhana corruption case, involving allegations of financial misconduct related to gifts from foreign leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

