Bail Granted: Sanjay Raut's Defamation Case Update
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was granted bail by a sessions court, which also suspended his prison sentence for defamation against Medha Somaiya. The court will hear final arguments in 2025. Raut was previously found guilty by a lower court but filed a successful revision plea.
In a significant legal development, the sessions court on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. This decision comes in the wake of a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife, Medha Somaiya.
The court, presided over by Judge Sanjiv Pingle, also agreed to suspend Raut's prison sentence which had been awarded by a lower court. The defamation charges stem from allegations made by Raut against the Somaiyas concerning a financial scam.
With Raut granted bail upon a Rs 50,000 bond, the court is set to hear the final arguments in January 2025. The magistrate's court had deemed Raut's previous comments defamatory, citing his responsibility as a public figure.
