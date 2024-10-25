Controversy Over Social Media Post Featuring Mafia's Photo
A man named Junaid has been charged for posting a picture of notorious mafia Dawood Ibrahim on his social media profile. The police have filed a case against him under section 196 (1) (B) for disturbing community harmony. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
In a controversial case, a local man identified as Junaid has been booked for allegedly uploading a photo of infamous mafia figure Dawood Ibrahim on his social media profile, police confirmed on Friday.
Amit Bhadana, the in-charge at Phase-1 police station, disclosed that sub-inspector Rahul Pratap Singh received a tip-off about the image being posted by Junaid, also known by the alias Rehan, residing in Sector-9, on his X account.
A legal case has been initiated against Junaid under section 196 (1) (B) for allegedly disturbing harmony among communities. Authorities have stated that the investigation is actively underway.
