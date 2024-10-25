Left Menu

Controversy Over Social Media Post Featuring Mafia's Photo

A man named Junaid has been charged for posting a picture of notorious mafia Dawood Ibrahim on his social media profile. The police have filed a case against him under section 196 (1) (B) for disturbing community harmony. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Junaid
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial case, a local man identified as Junaid has been booked for allegedly uploading a photo of infamous mafia figure Dawood Ibrahim on his social media profile, police confirmed on Friday.

Amit Bhadana, the in-charge at Phase-1 police station, disclosed that sub-inspector Rahul Pratap Singh received a tip-off about the image being posted by Junaid, also known by the alias Rehan, residing in Sector-9, on his X account.

A legal case has been initiated against Junaid under section 196 (1) (B) for allegedly disturbing harmony among communities. Authorities have stated that the investigation is actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

