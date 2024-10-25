Left Menu

Tahir Hussain Defends Actions Amidst Citizenship Act Controversy

In a Delhi court, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain argued that discussions on protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were not acts of insurgency or rebellion. Hussain's lawyer claimed his client had no connection to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots, with purported evidence lacking substance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:36 IST
Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain presented his defense in a Delhi court on Friday, contending that discussions related to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) did not constitute acts of insurgency or armed rebellion.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai listened to arguments regarding the framing of charges against Hussain and others accused in the alleged 'larger conspiracy' surrounding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Hussain's counsel maintained that merely discussing CAA protests or the National Register of Citizens does not equate to rebellion. The defense argued the lack of evidence connecting Hussain to any conspiracy, noting that the only claim against him arose from a co-accused's disclosure, which did not lead to recoveries from Hussain.

