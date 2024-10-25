Tahir Hussain Defends Actions Amidst Citizenship Act Controversy

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain presented his defense in a Delhi court on Friday, contending that discussions related to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) did not constitute acts of insurgency or armed rebellion.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai listened to arguments regarding the framing of charges against Hussain and others accused in the alleged 'larger conspiracy' surrounding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Hussain's counsel maintained that merely discussing CAA protests or the National Register of Citizens does not equate to rebellion. The defense argued the lack of evidence connecting Hussain to any conspiracy, noting that the only claim against him arose from a co-accused's disclosure, which did not lead to recoveries from Hussain.

(With inputs from agencies.)