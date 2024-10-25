Left Menu

Catch Behind Bars: Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case

A 32-year-old man has been apprehended in Ludhiana in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. This brings the total number of arrests to 15. The NCP leader was killed by gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:46 IST
Catch Behind Bars: Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Ludhiana as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader. This arrest raises the total number of individuals held in connection to the case to 15, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sujit Sushil Singh, was captured by a Mumbai police unit and is currently being transported back to the city. The capture marks another significant development in the high-profile case.

Baba Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three gunmen in the Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12. The tragic incident sparked a comprehensive police investigation, leading to multiple arrests, including Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024