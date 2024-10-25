Catch Behind Bars: Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Ludhiana as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader. This arrest raises the total number of individuals held in connection to the case to 15, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sujit Sushil Singh, was captured by a Mumbai police unit and is currently being transported back to the city. The capture marks another significant development in the high-profile case.

Baba Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three gunmen in the Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12. The tragic incident sparked a comprehensive police investigation, leading to multiple arrests, including Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)