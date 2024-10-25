Catch Behind Bars: Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case
A 32-year-old man has been apprehended in Ludhiana in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. This brings the total number of arrests to 15. The NCP leader was killed by gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Ludhiana as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader. This arrest raises the total number of individuals held in connection to the case to 15, according to an official statement released on Friday.
The accused, identified as Sujit Sushil Singh, was captured by a Mumbai police unit and is currently being transported back to the city. The capture marks another significant development in the high-profile case.
Baba Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three gunmen in the Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12. The tragic incident sparked a comprehensive police investigation, leading to multiple arrests, including Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baba Siddique
- murder
- arrest
- Ludhiana
- NCP leader
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- investigation
- police
- Bandra
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of Ratan Tata in Mumbai, say sources.
Nation Bids Farewell to Ratan Tata at Mumbai's Iconic NCPA
Illegal Oxytocin Operation Busted in Maharashtra
Mysterious Death of Missing Maharashtra Builder Unfolds in Madhya Pradesh
Ratan Tata’s mortal remains being taken from Mumbai's NCPA to Worli for final rites.