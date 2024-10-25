German Coalition Tensions Surface at Twin Economic Summits

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner's Free Democrats (FDP) are organizing an economic summit next Tuesday, coinciding with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's meeting with business groups at the chancellery. Both events aim to tackle Germany's fragile economic outlook.

This dual summit underscores a growing rift within Germany's coalition government, where partners, including the Social Democrats and the Greens, are vying for influence as the 2025 elections loom. Recently, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, considered a future Greens chancellor candidate, introduced a 14-page economic strategy document.

Lindner, expressing discontent over a lack of prior knowledge about Scholz's summit, criticized the coalition's communication issues. Despite this, he emphasized his commitment to the coalition, suggesting that the FDP's event, focusing on small- and medium-sized businesses, complements Scholz's. Meanwhile, media reports indicate various industry associations are attending both events.

