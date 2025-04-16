Left Menu

AIADMK-BJP Alliance: No Coalition Government Planned

The AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami has clarified that there won't be a coalition government even if their alliance with the BJP wins the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Palaniswami refuted claims of a coalition, emphasizing leadership under Modi and himself, while BJP's Nainar Nagenthran hinted at joint decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:25 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has dismissed the notion of a coalition government following the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, should his party's alliance with the BJP emerge victorious. Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami clarified that Union Minister Amit Shah never suggested such a government, blaming media misinterpretation for the confusion.

Palaniswami emphasized that Shah's comments on April 11 indicated an electoral win for the AIADMK-BJP alliance, not a power-sharing arrangement. He firmly stated that the Tamil Nadu government would be led independently by the AIADMK under his leadership, with Prime Minister Modi leading at the national level.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagenthran added that any decision on power-sharing would be jointly handled by Amit Shah and Palaniswami. Historically, parties like DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu have formed alliances but have refrained from sharing power with their allies.

