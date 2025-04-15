Tensions in Maharashtra's Coalition Government: A Natural Outcome of Diverse Alliances
Amid talks of a rift in Maharashtra's coalition government, Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasizes that disagreements are normal in such diverse alliances. His remarks come following reports of discontent between Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, reflecting natural tensions in the Mahayuti coalition.
Reports of a rift within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition have surfaced, with BJP leader and state Minister Chandrakant Patil stating that disagreements are to be expected among members of a diverse alliance.
Responding to claims that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Patil highlighted that even within families, disputes occur, making it inevitable in coalition politics.
The Shiv Sena, reportedly disgruntled with some administrative decisions, represents the complex dynamics within the partnership comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP since their electoral victory last December.
