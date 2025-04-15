Tensions in Maharashtra's Coalition Government: A Natural Outcome of Diverse Alliances

Reports of a rift within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition have surfaced, with BJP leader and state Minister Chandrakant Patil stating that disagreements are to be expected among members of a diverse alliance.

Responding to claims that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Patil highlighted that even within families, disputes occur, making it inevitable in coalition politics.

The Shiv Sena, reportedly disgruntled with some administrative decisions, represents the complex dynamics within the partnership comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP since their electoral victory last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)