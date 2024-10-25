Kerala High Court's Landmark Ruling on Wayanad Rehabilitation amid Elections

The Kerala High Court issued a landmark directive, ensuring the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) doesn't disrupt rehabilitation in Wayanad, as the region prepares for its November 13 Lok Sabha bypoll.

A division bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V M emphasized the need for uninterrupted rehabilitation efforts following the devastating landslides on July 30.

The court also underscored the importance of eco-friendly election campaigns in the environmentally sensitive constituency. Further deliberations are set for October 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)